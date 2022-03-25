Warm, dry and windy weekend

We'll have warm, dry weather to get outdoors through the weekend. Very low afternoon humidity coupled with breezy conditions will give us critical fire weather Saturday. Any fires that develop could spread quickly.

Also, the city of Corpus Christi is experiencing moderate ozone levels. Particle pollution levels remain elevated due to ongoing controlled burns across southeastern portions of Texas and in the Coastal Bend. Those with asthma or other lung conditions should limit outdoor activities this weekend.

A few clouds will be in the sky Saturday then partly cloudy skies Sunday but overall we'll have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s to near 90 inland to mid to near 80 at the coast this weekend. South-southeast winds will increase this weekend to 10-20 mph Saturday and up to 25 mph Sunday.

Early next week will be windy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and south-southeast winds at 15-30 mph Monday into Tuesday with gusts as high as 45 mph.

A cold front moving through early Wednesday will bring a slight chance of showers or t-storms but rain amounts look low. We won't cool down much behind the front with temperatures near normal to end the week.

