Warm and windy Thursday but temperatures plunge Friday

After warming into the 80s Thursday, temperatures will plunge into the 50s Friday behind a strong cold front.

Isolated showers and t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid 80s with southeast winds at 18-28 with gusts to 40 mph. The better chance of an isolated t-storm Thursday will be in our northern counties.

The next cold front will move through near daybreak Friday. A line of scattered showers and isolated t-storms will form out ahead of it late Thursday night through Friday morning and move out by mid-morning. Rainfall amounts will vary but mostly under a quarter inch with higher totals possible in our northern counties.

Strong northerly at 20-28 mph, gusting up to 50 mph along the coast behind the front Friday.

Friday's temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with strong northerly winds with mostly cloudy skies but dry in the afternoon.

The weekend will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s Saturday night.

Waves of low pressure aloft will move through south Texas Sunday and Monday, producing scattered showers as temperatures stay in the 50s with breezy northeast winds. The best chance of rain will be Monday.