Warm and humid through Friday but cooler this weekend

Warm, humid and breezy days continue through Friday before a cold front brings changes for the weekend.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s inland Thursday to near 80 at the coast. Friday will be slightly warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through by early Friday evening, shifting winds to the northeast overnight with cooler air moving in. A few showers and t-storms will be possible from late Friday afternoon through the evening but at this time, looks widely scattered and many areas will be missed.

There is a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm Friday afternoon ahead of the cold front with the potential of large hail and strong wind gusts.

The weekend will start off partly sunny, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s Saturday and northeast winds at 15-22 mph.

Another upper level wave passing through south Texas Sunday will produce scattered showers and isolated t-storms in the morning, tapering off through late afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild Sunday due to clouds and potential rain with highs in the 70s.

There continues to be a chance of a few showers or t-storms Monday but will be isolated. We'll start warming up again next week, reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.

