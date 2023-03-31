Warm and dry for the first weekend of April

The first weekend of April will stay warm and dry and great for getting out for outdoor activities.

Lighter winds Friday night will allow fog to develop with areas of dense fog possible through early Saturday morning along the coast and Coastal Plain.

Saturday will be less windy but we'll have clouds around much of the day with partial afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s to low 80s at the coast and into the mid to upper 80s inland with east-southeast winds at 8-16 mph.

Southeast winds will increase Sunday to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s inland to near 80 at the coast.

The start of next week will be very warm, with highs reaching the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing temperatures down into the upper 70s and lower 80s late in the week.

Showers and isolated t-storms are possible Thursday and Friday as upper level disturbances move across south Texas. At this time, they looks isolated to scattered.