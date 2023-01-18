Warm again Wednesday then cooling

The warm weather will continue through Wednesday, despite a cold front moving through in the morning. We'll notice the cooler air Wednesday night and later in the week.

Low clouds and fog will keep temperatures mild Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will get off to a cloudy start with a stray shower chance but as winds shift to the north by late-morning, drier air moving in will clear out our skies and allow temperatures to warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon.

With drier air in place and clear skies, it will be cooler Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40 inland to lower 50s at the coast.

Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 70s and northerly winds, shifting to the east up to 15 mph.

Friday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60 under mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeast winds.

An area of low pressure moving across south Texas Friday night into early Saturday will increase our cloud cover Friday and bring a few showers to the Coastal Bend Friday night which will become widely scattered Saturday, mainly early in the day. Not much rainfall is expected though, with under a quarter inch of rain.

Days will stay mild from Friday through the weekend, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly cloudy skies Sunday.