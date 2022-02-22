Warm again Tuesday but colder late this week

Temperatures are warming up again and will be short-lived as another cold front is expected to move through Thursday, sending chilly air into south Texas late this week.

Tonight will stay mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s as low clouds and fog move in. Southerly winds will stay at 15-20 mph at the coast and near 15 inland overnight.

Tuesday looks warm and windy with afternoon sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s in Corpus Christi to mid 70s to 80 at the coast with south winds at 15-25 mph.

We'll stay mild again Tuesday night, in the 60s with temperatures reaching near 80 Wednesday with southeasterly winds at 12-22 mph.

A cold front is forecast to stall just to our north Wednesday which would keep the colder air to our north through Thursday if it stalls. That would keep us in the 70s Thursday with falling temperatures overnight. However, some forecast models indicate the front won't stall and will move through Wednesday evening. If that happens, we'll stay in the 50s Thursday. New forecast data should help resolve these timing issues in the next 24 hours and we'll have updates to the forecast.

Colder air is here by Friday with high temperatures only near 50 under cloudy skies with spotty light rain and drizzle, not adding up to much but making it damp at times from Thursday night through Saturday as warmer air aloft overrides the cold air at the surface.

Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend but it will still be cool with highs only in the low to mid 60s Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.