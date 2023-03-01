Very warm start to March

March will start off very warm and dry with temperatures coming in well above the average high of 74.

South winds will be a bit more breezy Tuesday night, keeping the marine fog light with most visibilities above 1 mile.

Wednesday will be very warm and windy with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, near 90 in Corpus Christi and lower 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds15-22 mph.

The heat continues for Thursday with a very warm, windy afternoon before a cold front arrives late in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s inland to low 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

No rain is expected with the cold front which will move through by early evening, shifting winds to the northwest. Strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Thursday evening and overnight before slowly diminishing Friday.

Dry air behind the front will clear out our skies and provide us with abundant sunshine from Friday through the weekend and cooler nights, in the 50s to lower 60s while days will stay in the 70s Friday, warming to the lower 80s by Sunday.