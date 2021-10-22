Very warm, humid weekend ahead

Heading into the weekend, our weather will remain very warm and mainly dry with only a stray shower chance. Days will reach the upper 80s inland to the lower 80s at the coast with nights in the lower 70s.

Winds will pick up this weekend, out of the southeast around 10-20 mph. Coastal Flood Advisories will likely be posted and water may reach the dunes, making some beach access roads impassable along Gulf-facing beaches.

We are watching Tropical Storm Rick in the Pacific which is forecast to move into Mexico this weekend with remnant moisture moving our way by Tuesday of next week which will give us a chance of scattered showers.

Also, a moderate cold front will slide into the area by Wednesday and may shove any moisture coming our way into the Gulf and bring drier and cooler air to the region once again. We’ll monitor both weather features and update the forecast as necessary.