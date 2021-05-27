Very warm, humid & breezy Friday

It's definitely late May and the humidity is high which will keep temperatures from dropping again tonight, only in the mid to upper 70s as low clouds increase.

We'll have more of the same Friday with highs in the upper 80s in Corpus Christi to lower 80s at the beaches. The heat index or "feels like" temperature will reach 100-106 inland Friday as temperatures reach into the lower 90s.

Minor coastal flooding continues and there is a Coastal Flood Advisory from 5 AM to Noon Friday with water up to the dunes in spots. Also, the threat of rip currents is moderate Friday and swimmers should stay shallow or out of the water. Remember to check beach flags for conditions before getting into the water.

A weak upper level disturbance will pass over us Saturday and could cause an isolated shower to pop up. Most areas will stay dry this holiday weekend with very warm, humid and breezy days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s in Corpus Christi, lower 90s inland and low 80s at the beaches Saturday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday and Monday's temperatures will come down a couple degrees but it will still be warm, humid and breezy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph and gusty.

Widely scattered showers and t-storms will be possible from next Tuesday through early Thursday as lower pressure aloft moves across Texas.