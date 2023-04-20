Very warm Friday then cooler with rain Sunday

A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening and overnight as they develop in southwest Texas ahead of a cold front and track to the east-southeast. We are in a slight risk of severe storms which could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Stronger storms will also produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Friday will be very warm and mainly dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 inland to the low to mid 80s at the coast with north winds under 15 mph.

Isolated t-storms are possible Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front which will move through by early Friday evening, shifting winds to the northeast overnight with cooler air moving in.

The weekend will start off mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and east winds at 8-18 mph.

Another upper level wave passing through south Texas Sunday will produce scattered showers and isolated t-storms in the morning, tapering off through late afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild Sunday due to clouds and potential rain with highs in the 70s.

There continues to be a chance of a few showers or t-storms Monday but will be isolated. We'll start warming up again next week, reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.