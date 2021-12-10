Very warm Friday then a strong cold front moves in early Saturday

More big changes are heading our way as the next cold front moves through early Saturday. After a very warm, windy day Friday, temperatures will cool with gusty northerly winds Saturday and chilly nights this weekend.

Friday looks partly cloudy, windy and very warm with high temperatures reaching 90 inland to the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. South-southeast winds will increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Corpus Christi is forecast to reach 88 degrees which will come close to the record high of 89 from 1993.

Weather for the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade Friday evening will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the mid 70s and southerly winds at 13-18 mph.

Isolated showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Coastal Bend between 5 and 8 AM. Not much rain is expected with most areas under a quarter inch of rainfall which will be spotty.

Winds will shift to the north and increase for a windy, cool day Saturday staying in the mid to upper 60s. We'll have north winds at 18-25 mph with strong wind gusts up to 40 mph, gradually diminishing late in the day.

We'll cool back into the mid 40s to lower 50s Saturday night giving us a chilly start to the day Sunday. We'll have a fairly cool afternoon, staying in the upper 60s to near 70 with mostly sunny skies and northeast winds at 6-13 mph.

A warming trend will begin early next week with highs near 80 by Tuesday. There is no meaningful rain in the forecast for next week as the warm weather pattern continues.