Very warm, dry and windy Thursday

Another weak cold front will move through early Thursday morning. Unfortunately it won't bring us rain but will cause winds to shift to the west-northwest and increase, sending warm, dry weather into south Texas. There is a Red Flag Warning from 9 AM to 5 PM due to the low humidity and gusty winds which could cause fires to spread quickly. It's best not do do an outdoor burning. Humidity will climb as winds shift to the southeast Friday and into the weekend and the warm weather will continue.

Tonight we'll see low clouds and fog. Lows will stay in the mid 60 with east-southeast winds at 6-12 mph.

Winds will shift to the west early Thursday then to the northwest and skies will clear, giving us a very warm afternoon with gusty winds of 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

The dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s Thursday night but Friday will be warm once again, reaching the low 80s as winds shift to the southeast and humidity comes back up for the weekend.

The weekend looks warm with highs in the mid 80s Saturday to low 80s Sunday and partly sunny, breezy and humid. A weak cold front will give us a slight shower chance Sunday but little to no rainfall.

The warm weather pattern continues until the middle of next week before we cool down later in the week.

