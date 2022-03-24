Very warm and not as windy Friday

Our dry weather pattern continues through early next week as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas. Days will be very warm, reaching into the lower 90s inland and upper 70s and 80s closer to the coast.

We need rain but no meaningful rain is in sight. With below average rainfall February and March, the drought continues to worsen. Today's Drought Monitor showed moderate drought conditions at the coast to extreme drought conditions in Brush Country.

Lake levels continue to drop and today's combined level of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir was at 49.5%. Last year on this date it was down to 37.2%. Stage 1 water rationing in Corpus Christi goes into effect when the combined level drops to 40%.

Our next chance of rain will come late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. Unfortunately, forecast models are only projecting under a quarter inch of rain here with most staying north.

We'll have warm, dry weather to get outdoors through the weekend. Friday will be very warm, reaching the upper 70s at the coast, mid 80s around Corpus Christi to 90 degrees inland with south-southeast winds at 6-15 mph.

A few clouds will be in the sky Saturday then partly cloudy skies Sunday but overall we'll have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s to near 90 inland to mid to upper 70s at the coast this weekend. South-southeast winds will increase this weekend to 10-20 mph Saturday and up to 25 mph Sunday.

Early next week will be windy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and south-southeast winds at 15-30 mph Monday into Tuesday with gusts as high as 45 mph.

A cold front moving through early Wednesday will bring a slight chance of showers or t-storms but rain amounts look low. We won't cool down much behind the front with temperatures near normal to end the week.