Very warm and humid Wednesday

Low clouds and fog will increase tonight with a chance of isolated showers late. These will be very hit and miss so many areas will stay dry. Lows will only drop to the lower 70s.

After an early shower chance, we'll have partial afternoon sunshine Wednesday and it will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s in Corpus Christi to near 90 inland and upper 70s to 80 at the coast with easterly winds at 8-15 mph.

Thursday looks a bit cooler and breezy with highs in the low 80s and east winds up to 20 mph with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance.

Temperatures will stay near 80 Friday afternoon before cooler air arrives Friday night. Scattered showers are possible Friday and Saturday as the front moves south. Saturday will be cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Nights will be cooler this weekend, dropping into the 50s Saturday and Sunday nights. Sunday looks like the coolest day of the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying near 70 with mostly cloudy skies.

