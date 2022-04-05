Very warm and humid Tuesday

The week is starting off with warm, humid air as our winds are coming in from the southeast. There is a storm system moving across north Texas but unfortunately we won't get in on any meaningful rainfall from it and the dry weather continues.

There is a stray shower chance through early Tuesday mainly in our northern counties. Most areas will stay dry and after a cloudy morning, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s inland Tuesday and into the upper 70s to mid 80s at the coast. Southeast winds will stay under 20 mph.

A weak cold front will move through Wednesday morning shifting our winds from the southwest to north during the day and increase to 20 mph. This will cause humidity to drop and temperatures to soar into the 90s inland and 80s coast. The fire danger is very high for Wednesday

The north-northeast winds will continue for Thursday and it won't be as warm, staying in the mid 70s coast to mid 80s inland with sunshine. The humidity will be low and there is an extreme fire danger for Thursday.

Nights will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday looks nice with less wind, coming in from the southeast up to 15 mph and sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The Corpus Christi Hooks will have a pleasant evening for their home opener with a light breeze, mild temeratures and clear skies.