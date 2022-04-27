Very warm and humid end to April

Our weather pattern is returning to a mainly dry, windy, very warm and humid pattern as we head into the last few days of April. High pressure aloft will build to our south while upper level low pressure systems will track across the middle part of the nation, too far north to bring us rain.

We'll have patchy fog inland Wednesday night and increasing low clouds with lows in the mid 60s inland to lower 70s coast.

Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland to near 80 at the beaches and south-southeast winds increasing to near 20 mph in the afternoon.

We'll have windy days from Friday through the weekend with south-southeast winds 20-25 mph during the afternoon hours, gusting as high as 35 mph. Surface dew points are forecast to rise into the low to mid 70s which will make it feel very humid as temperatures climb.

High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s inland to upper 80s in Corpus Christi to low 80s at the coast from Friday through Sunday.

Coastal flooding is possible this weekend with water higher on the beaches. Also, surf will be rough, at 3-5 feet with a high rip current risk.

