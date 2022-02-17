Very warm and dry Thursday before cooler air arrives

Southerly winds will continue Wednesday night then shift to the northwest Thursday morning as a cold front moves through, although cooler air won't arrive until Thursday night. The dry, northwesterly winds and abundant sunshine will boost temperatures into the 80s Thursday but we'll be 20 degrees cooler Friday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, windy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s and south-southeast winds at 15-28 mph, strongest at the coast.

There is a Red Flag Warning 9 AM to 8 PM Thursday for Brush Country, including Jim Wells, Duval and Live Oak counties. Very low relative humidity and breezy northerly winds will produce critical fire weather and outdoor burning should be avoided.

It will be very warm Thursday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland to near 80 at the coast with northwest to north winds at 15-20 mph and subsiding later in the day.

We'll cool down Thursday night into the mid 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast and it will be windy with northerly winds at 15-25 mph.

Friday looks mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and north winds decreasing to near 10 mph in the afternoon.

We'll stay cool Saturday, reaching the low to mid 60s with some passing high clouds. Sunday looks warmer, reaching the upper 60s with a lot of higher clouds moving through.

Early next week looks windy and warmer and continued dry with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s before the next cold front arrives early Thursday.