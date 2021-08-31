Very spotty showers are expected the next few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The end of August marks the end of meteorological summer although the official start of fall is still 22 days away with the equinox on September 22.

As fall approaches we start watching for our first decent cold front, but likely won't see it until late this month or in early October. Last year we had our first noticeable cool down with a cold front on Sept. 28 which brought our days down into the upper 80s and nights in the 50s.

The heat and humidity will be in full force as we begin September with days in the mid-90s and afternoon heat indices reaching 105-110 from Wednesday through Friday.

The high-pressure dome aloft will shift north slightly, allowing weak upper-level disturbances to move in from the Gulf with increased moisture. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Wednesday through Saturday but will be isolated. The best chance for showers will come Thursday and Friday but still, many areas will be missed by the rain.

Temperatures will stay typically hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday then staying mainly in the low to mid-90s for the rest of the week.

Drier air will move in for Sunday and Monday giving us mostly sunny skies and bringing temperatures up into the upper 90s.

