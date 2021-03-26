Up and Down Temperatures

We'll have changeable weather in the next week as cold fronts move through, shifting our winds and bringing brief periods of cooler air. It will be windy most days with partial sunshine. Here is the forecast.

Saturday: Variable sunshine and clouds, windy, warm to hot over South Texas, inland temperatures in the middle 90s with 86 in Corpus Christi and upper 70s coast with south-southeast winds at 15-28 mph.

Sunday: A cold front arrives early with scattered showers, slightly cooler and still breezy…High: 77…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny, good mix of clouds and sun, near seasonal…High: 77…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Few more clouds, still good amount of sunshine, windy and warming up…High: 82…Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Transition day, warming up early and very windy, front moves in late afternoon and result in cooler temps and scattered showers High: 84…Wind: NNE 20-30 mph and gusty.

Thursday: Early day showers and cooler with a high of 68 and northeast winds up to 25 mph.