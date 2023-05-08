Watch Now
Unsettled weather this week

Posted at 1:58 PM, May 08, 2023
Upper level disturbances will continue to move in from the southwest this week with increasing atmospheric moisture. This will lead to a chance of showers and t-storms each day, increasing by the weekend.

Some storms could be strong and heavy rain is possible at times. By Friday evening, 1-4 inches of rain is projected with highest totals closer to the coast.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s this week with high humidity, keeping nights warm and muggy.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday, becoming more isolated Wednesday and Thursday before increasing and becoming likely this upcoming weekend.

