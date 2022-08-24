Unsettled weather continues with rain chance each day

Tropical moisture, light winds, and a stalled front to our north will continue to give us showers and t-storms through Friday, decreasing for the weekend.

The front is forecast to sag to the south a bit more Thursday which will increase our chance of showers and t-storms with heavy downpours producing pockets of 1-2 inches of rain in slow-moving storms.

Temperatures will come down slightly due to more cloud cover and better rain chances. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will stay fairly light from the southeast at 6-15 mph. The humidity will continue to produce heat indices of 104 to 109 each day.

The front washes out late Friday and rain chances will decrease for the weekend to isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will come back up into the low to mid-90s this weekend.

A tropical wave moving in from the Gulf early next week will bring our rain chances back up with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms Monday and Tuesday with locally heavy rainfall possible.

