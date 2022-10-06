Typical October weather with very low rain chance

Over the next few days, atmospheric moisture will increase slightly and we'll pick up a chance of isolated showers by Friday morning mainly along the coast in our southern counties as an upper level wave moves through south Texas.

For tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s inland, upper 60s in Corpus Christi and mid 70s on the island.

With partly cloudy skies Thursday, afternoon highs will come up into the upper 80s to 90 inland and low to mid 80s at the beaches with easterly winds increasing to 15 mph, gusting to 20.

We'll have more clouds Friday which will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a slight shower chance.

The weekend looks seasonal with very warm days and mild nights under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Most areas will stay dry through early next week but tropical moisture may increase by next Tuesday and Wednesday which will bring a chance of rain back into the forecast.