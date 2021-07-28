We had a few thundershowers around the Coastal Bend Wednesday that produced tropical funnels and a couple waterspouts. The light winds and tropical moisture provided good conditions for these to form. There wasn't any damage reported but they were interesting to see.

There won't be as many thundershowers around Thursday and Friday as the atmosphere dries out slightly but a stray t-shower will still be possible as a weak easterly wave moves in from the Gulf.

Typical late-July heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend and temperatures will go up a couple degrees as high pressure aloft continues to build, providing us with abundant sunshine.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s at the beaches to the mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s well inland as out sea breeze produces southeast winds up to 15 mph with slightly higher gusts.

Dew points are forecast to rise into the upper 70s which will bring afternoon heat indices up to 105 to 110 from Friday through the weekend.

Another plume of the Saharan dust is forecast to move into Texas this weekend but at this time looks fairly thin and will only give us slightly hazy skies.