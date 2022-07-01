The tropical disturbance, Invest 95-L, is heading north into southeast Texas, leaving us dry on the backside of the system.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure aloft will continue to build and keep us in above average temperatures with plenty of humidity as south-southeast winds increase.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s and partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach to near 100 inland, mid 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches under mostly sunny skies.

South-southeast winds will increase to 20 mph during the afternoons pumping in the humidity off the water which will bring heat indices up to 104 to 110 each afternoon.

The weather pattern looks the same next week with possibly some tropical moisture returning around July 10th. We'll keep watching.