Typical heat, humidity and hazy skies ahead

Thundershowers fell on parts of the Coastal Bend again Wednesday with the Corpus Christi airport picking up another half inch of rain and Beeville just over an inch of rainfall.

Moisture continues to stream in off the Gulf which will lead to a few showers again early Thursday but not as many as we've seen in the past couple days. It looks mainly dry Friday and Saturday with only a stray shower but the rain chance goes us slightly for Sunday and Monday as moisture increases with a mid-level wave of low pressure passing through.

Temperatures will be typical for July the next few days with nights in the mid to upper 70s and days in the upper 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s inland. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100-105 each day with southeast winds at 8-15 mph through Saturday but lighter Sunday.

The Saharan Dust is expected to return Friday and Saturday which will make skies a bit hazy. This dust layer is also helping to suppress tropical activity for now.