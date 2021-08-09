Tropics are heating up as we remain hot and dry

Our typical August heat and humidity is in full force and will continue this week as the high pressure dome remains over us. Nights will only cool into the upper 70s to 80 and days will reach into the low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi but into the upper 90s inland. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day.

It will be on the windy side again Tuesday and Wednesday with southeast winds up to 25 mph. Winds will become lighter later this week, staying under 15 mph.

A wave of low pressure is forecast to move in from the Gulf later this week, bringing tropical moisture with it. This will bring our rain chances up slightly for Friday through Sunday with isolated t-showers. Temperatures will come down a degree or two.

We are keeping an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 which is forecast to develop further, possibly into Tropical Storm Fred as it moves toward Puerto Rico Tuesday. At this time, it is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf Saturday and turn north. We will watch it and will have updates throughout the week.