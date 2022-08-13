Tropical t-showers with heavy rain likely this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An area of low pressure in the Gulf is moving slowly to the west and will send deep tropical moisture into south Texas this weekend, leading to a chance of heavy rainfall by Sunday through early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring it and gives it a low chance of tropical development as it heads toward the Texas coast.

Regardless of development, we are still on track to see increasing thundershowers this weekend which will become widespread Sunday through early Monday. These will be efficient rain producers, producing high amounts of rain in short periods, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

A few showers are expected to develop along the coast Saturday morning and increase over the Coastal Plain in the afternoon. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible in the daytime heating with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will still be hot Saturday, reaching the low 90s inland to upper 80s beaches with southeast winds under 15 mph.

Rain will decrease Saturday evening but increase after midnight at the coast as the low-pressure area in the Gulf approaches. Scattered showers and t-storms Sunday morning will become more numerous through the afternoon as they spread inland. Heavy rain is likely in some of the thunderstorms.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s Sunday and Monday due to the clouds and rain but will quickly heat up as we dry out next week.