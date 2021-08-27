Tropical showers this weekend then dry and hot

Tropical moisture has increased and will bring some showers to the Coastal Bend again Saturday and Sunday as our dome of high pressure aloft has shifted to the northeast.

Widely scattered showers will move in from the Gulf early Saturday morning and hang along the coast through late-morning before moving inland and ending by Saturday evening. Temperatures will reach into the lower 90s with light east-southeast winds, increasing up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

A few showers are still possible Sunday as moisture lingers but they will be more isolated. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Sunday.

Higher, long period swells from Hurricane Ida will arrive in our coastal waters Saturday night with seas up to 8 feet with periods over 12 seconds. This will give us a high rip current risk Sunday and Monday along with some coastal flooding during high tide. Water could be up to the dunes by Sunday morning.

Hurricane Ida is forecast to move through the Gulf this weekend and strengthen, making landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a major hurricane.