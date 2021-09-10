Tropical showers expected to develop starting Sunday

The dome of high pressure that has kept us dry and hot most of this week will begin to back away on Saturday and that will result in a few more clouds and a chance for stray showers, although it will stay mostly dry.

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico push towards South Texas and near the Mexican coast and bring deep tropical moisture to the region beginning late Saturday and into Sunday.

This will result in mainly scattered showers and storms each day beginning Sunday through the end of next week. Showers look more numerous Monday. Heavier rainfall totals are expected at the coast and over the Gulf with lighter amounts inland.

Our rain opportunity is highly dependent on a tropical wave developing into a tropical depression or storm. The National Hurricane Center has a high chance of tropical development in the southwestern Gulf by early next week.

If the system develops, we may be robbed of rainfall chances depending on the systems track. If it remains undeveloped and disorganized, we’ll have a greater shot at some rainfall as the tropical moisture is dispersed into south Texas.

Temperatures will reach into the mid 90s Saturday but will come down into the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday through next Tuesday due to more cloudiness and showers. Winds will come in from the east-southeast the next few days, reaching 15 mph in the afternoon.

