Tropical showers continue, drying out for the weekend

The wet weather pattern will persist through Friday as low pressure spins in south Texas with tropical moisture in place. The Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the Coastal Bend through Friday evening.

Numerous tropical showers are expected Thursday night through Friday morning, shifting inland in the afternoon and ending as the low pressure moves west and away from us Friday. High pressure aloft will build this weekend keeping the air more stable and with decreasing moisture.

For the weekend, there will still be isolated showers around Saturday but rainfall amounts will be low, under a half inch. Sunday looks dry with only a stray shower chance but hot and humid.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s Friday but jump back up to 90 this weekend with high humidity making it feel more like 102-107 in the afternoons. Nights will drop into the mid to upper 70s for lows.

