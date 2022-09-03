Tropical showers and storms this weekend

Showers and t-storms are likely this weekend as deep tropical moisture interacts with a stalled frontal boundary over south Texas.

Widespread 2-4 inches and locally higher amounts of rain are expected due to slow moving showers and t-storms which will be loaded with tropical moisture.

The best chance of widespread rain at this time looks to be late Saturday through Sunday morning but that could change depending on the position of the boundary and upper waves moving through.

Showers and t-storms will increase starting Saturday morning at the coast and gradually shift inland through the afternoon before tapering off. Heavy rain will be possible in slow moving t-storms.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s Saturday due to more cloud cover at the coast with highs near 90 inland. Winds will remain fairly light, under 15 mph from the east.

Periods of showers and t-storms are expected through Sunday becoming less widespread by late Sunday and Monday but there will still be some around for the holiday.

Minor coastal flooding is possible Sunday and Monday with 1 to 1.5 foot inundation and there is a moderate rip current risk.