Tropical moisture, cold front and cooler weather

We are starting the week with very warm and humid weather, but that will change with our next cold front which will arrive Wednesday.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory from 5 PM Monday through 5 AM Tuesday with high tide at 10:42 PM. Minor coastal flooding with up to one foot of inundation possible, especially during times of high tide. Water may reach the dunes and some beach access roads may become impassable. Additional coastal flooding is expected daily through mid week.

Tropical moisture, remnants of tropical storm Rick, will move in from the south starting Tuesday through early Wednesday before the drier air behind the cold front moves in during the day Wednesday.

Widely scattered showers will develop Tuesday as the tropical moisture moves in and will continue through early Wednesday. These will be "hit and miss" and rainfall amounts are expected to stay light, under a quarter inch.

It will be breezy, hot and humid Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast with southeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Windy weather moves in Wednesday. The cold front will move through Wednesday morning and winds will increase from the west-northwest 20-28 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Humidity will drop significantly Wednesday as dew points drop from the upper 70s Wednesday morning down to the 40s Wednesday night. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s Wednesday but will drop into the low to mid 50s inland Thursday and upper lower 50s Friday mornings with lower 60s at the coast.

Sunny, pleasant weather will end the work week with highs in the lower 80s and lighter north winds with low humidity.

The last weekend of October looks dry with warm days, in low to mid 80s and slowly rising humidity as winds shift to the southeast. Trick-or-treaters will have a nice evening Sunday to gather up those sugary sweets with mild, dry weather in the 60s.