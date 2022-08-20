Tropical moisture and a few showers this weekend

We are watching the development of a possible tropical storm in the Gulf Saturday. It is forecast to move onshore in northeast Mexico Saturday night but some of the tropical moisture will make it into south Texas.

The heaviest rain from that system will stay to our south but a few tropical showers are expected to pop up around the Coastal Bend this weekend and could contain heavy downpours. Showers will be isolated Saturday to widely scattered Sunday but not everyone will get rain.

Rainfall amounts under a half inch are expected in most areas with locally heavy rain possible in isolated t-storms.

Temperatures this weekend will reach the low to mid-90s inland to upper 80s at the beaches with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices will reach 104-109 during peak heating with southeast winds at 8-18 mph.

