Tropical coastal showers Thursday

We continue to watch Invest 95-L, the tropical disturbance about a hundred miles off the south Texas coast. There is a medium chance that it will briefly develop into a tropical depression before it turns northwestward and moves inland over Texas on Thursday.

Unfortunately, it looks like the majority of rain from the system will stay over the Gulf and to our north, although the coastal areas of the Coastal Bend will see a few showers and t-storms Thursday as it moves along the coast. Any showers that develop could produce heavy rainfall with local amouts up to two inches possible.

Isolated showers are possible inland Thursday to widely scattered at the coast with high temperatures in the low 90s inland to near 90 in Corpus Christi to the mid 80s at the beaches. Northeast to east winds will shift to the southeast late in the day up to 20 mph.

The tropical moisture is forecast to move out by the weekend and rain chances will be much lower Friday and Saturday with only an isolated t-shower chance. Temperatures will rise for the holiday weekend with highs near 100 inland, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches. Afternoon heat indices will climb to 105 to 110 degrees.

Days will be breezy from Friday through Monday with south-southeast winds at 15-22 mph.