Tracking Tropical Storm Fred

The sixth named storm of the season, Fred, formed at 10 PM Tuesday night and is expected to be over Hispaniola this evening, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

Current stats

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts but weakening is expected tonight as the center crosses Hispaniola. Slow re-intensification is expected beginning Thursday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward. Rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches are expected in it's path with local amounts as high as 8 inches.

Forecast Path

By Friday into early next week, heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact Florida and parts of the Southeast. Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and southern Florida peninsula, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches.

Effects in South Texas

At this time, there are no imminent threats to South Texas. However, we will begin to experience impacts along the Middle Texas coast early next week as the system moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and increases wave periods. An increased risk of rip currents and hazardous seas are possible. Tide levels do not appear to be an issue at this time.

Watching Another Tropical Wave

We are also watching Invest 95-L which is out in the Atlantic and has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days. Forecast models project it to remain on a westward track, making it into the Caribbean Sea late this weekend.