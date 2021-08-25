Tracking Saharan dust and watching the Gulf this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The dome of high pressure which has kept us very hot and mainly dry will weaken and shift to the northeast over the next few days.

This will allow tropical moisture from Gulf to increase and will bring temperatures down a few degrees. Also, we could see an increase in tropical showers Sunday through Tuesday, depending on the track of Invest 99-L which is in the Caribbean and forecast to make it into the Gulf this weekend.

For the near term, a plume of Saharan dust will move in Thursday night through Saturday giving us hazy skies. Air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate range which means the air quality is acceptable but there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Thursday through Saturday as tropical moisture increases. It will still be typically hot and humid Thursday, in the mid to upper 90s but temperatures will come down a bit, staying in the lower 90s Friday into the weekend with east-southeast winds at 6-15 mph.

In the tropics, there is an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean, Invest 99-L, which has a high chance of development in the next five days as it tracks to the west-northwest, making it into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

We'll need to watch it closely but at this time, forecast models are trending north with the system, taking it into northeast Texas to western Louisiana early next week. It's too early to determine its path but is something to keep an eye on as we could see impacts from it in south Texas.

