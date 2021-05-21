T-Showers return this weekend

A tropical wave in the Gulf is being watched for possible strengthening before it moves onshore late Friday night. It is forecast to move onshore on the middle Texas coast leaving us on the drier side of the system with only isolated showers Friday night and Saturday.

We will see minor impacts from the tropical system. Minor coastal flooding is possible through Saturday along with higher swells and a high rip current risk.

An upper level wave will meander across south Texas Saturday through Monday and atmospheric moisture will increase. Showers and t-storms will increase Saturday night through Sunday, becoming more scattered. Some could have heavy rain but the heavy rain is not expected to be widespread. Most areas through Sunday night will see a quarter to a half inch but up to an inch locally will be possible.

We’ll finally begin to dry out by Tuesday afternoon of next week where temperatures will get warmer and more near seasonal averages. High pressure aloft will build for the middle and end of next week which will keep us drier and heat temperatures to near 90 with plenty of humidity.

Friday night: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower chance and lows near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and highs in the mid 80s in Corpus Christi to the upper 80s inland and near 80 at the beaches and southeast winds at 8-18 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms, some with heavy rainfall and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.