T-Showers Friday night and nice weekend weather

The next cold front is on the way and will move through south Texas Friday night, sending cooler and drier air in for the start of the weekend.

A line of widely scattered showers and t-storms ahead of the front will move into Brush Country and our northwestern counties 9-10 PM and gradually move east-southeast to the coast from midnight through 3 AM then move offshore.

Rainfall amounts look low, under a half inch and rain will be "hit and miss". Those who get under a stronger storm could pick up locally heavy rain.

There is a risk of isolated severe storms with the main threat damaging wind and a lower threat of large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Showers look like they will move out by early Saturday morning as drier air moves in behind the front. Breezy northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies by afternoon and lower humidity. Winds will decrease through the day with increasing sunshine.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as we return to Central Standard Time starting Sunday.

Sunday will be warmer with rising humidity as winds shift to the southeast in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s for highs.

Warm and humid weather will stick around much of next week with a stray shower chance Tuesday but most areas will stay dry. The next cold front is forecast to move through next Friday with a chance of showers.