Sweltering weekend, watching the Gulf next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sweltering weather will continue through early next week with days in the 90s and heat indices of 102-108.

Winds will become lighter by Sunday and Monday which will make it feel more stuffy outdoors with the heat and humidity. Nights will be muggy with lows in the 70s.

There is a low chance of tropical cyclone development in the Bay of Campeche during the next five days. A trough of low pressure is expected to form in that area by Monday and it could slowly develop as it drifts northward or northwestward next week.

There is high uncertainty on any specifics this far in advance of any possible tropical development so please check for updates in the coming days.

Also, the Saharan Dust plume is moving across the Atlantic and is forecast to make it into the Gulf by early next week but will be thinning out.

At this time it doesn't look like it will be thick enough by the time it makes it here to be very noticeable but we'll keep watching.

