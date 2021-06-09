Sweltering heat through the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend as high pressure aloft dominates our weather which means summer-like heat and humidity and no rainfall.

However, the weather pattern will change next week as the upper high shifts to the west which will allow upper level waves to move in from the Gulf with increasing moisture by the end of next week. Isolated showers will be possible early in the week but more scattered as the week ends. Temperatures will also come down several degrees.

From Wednesday through the weekend, high temperatures will reach into the low 90s each day in Corpus Christi and into the mid to upper 90s inland and upper 80s at the coast. Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in 70s.

The humidity will drop slightly late in the week as winds relax a bit. The heat index, or "feels like" temperature will reach 100-108 degrees each day, highest inland. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors in this hot, humid weather.

It is hurricane season and we are keeping an eye on the tropics. Medium range forecast models are showing possible tropical activity in the Gulf June 18-22 which is something we'll monitor.

