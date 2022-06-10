Sweltering heat through Monday, some relief next week

Dangerous heat will be with us through Monday as temperatures stay above average with high humidity. It will remain dry with plenty of sunshine.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 PM Saturday for most of the Coastal Bend except for the islands as heat indices peak at 110 to 114 degrees. The heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

High temperatures will reach 100 to 105 inland to the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches.

The southeast winds will continue to pump in humid air from the Gulf, keeping humidity high. Winds will increase this weekend from the south-southeast to 20-25 mph during the afternoon.

As the high pressure area aloft shifts to our north by mid-week, temperatures will come down slightly as tropical moisture increases with easterly winds aloft. Isolated showers will be possible next Wednesday as moisture moves in.

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to arrive late this weekend which could give us a hazy sky with lower air quality through Tuesday with another plume arriving by next Thursday.