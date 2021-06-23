Sweltering heat the next few days

High pressure aloft will build over south Texas the next few days, providing us with plenty of sunshine and hot, sticky weather through Saturday.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s but the high humidity will make it feel more like 107-113 during the afternoons. Our usual sea breeze will increase each day to 10-20 mph.

Nights will stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to 80.

Tropical moisture will increase Sunday through next Tuesday as a wave of low pressure moves to the west from the Gulf. This will give us an opportunity for a few showers and t-storms each day and help to bring temperatures down a few degrees for the start of next week.

The tropics are quiet right now but we're watching for possible development in the Gulf at the end of June and will have updates if anything develops.