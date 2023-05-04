Sweltering heat Friday as humidity climbs

Warm, muggy nights and very warm, humid days will persist into next week as moist air moves in off the Gulf. Most showers and storms will stay to our north but stray to isolated t-storms are possible tonight and Friday night.

Friday will be warmer and very humid with high temperatures into the lower 90s inland to low-mid 80s at the coast. Afternoon heat indices will reach near 100 degrees in Corpus Christi and up to 105 inland Friday.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower 80s at the coast and southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

It will be very humid this weekend with dew points in the mid 70s. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach the upper 90s to near 100 in Corpus Christi and 100-105 degrees inland during the afternoons this weekend.

