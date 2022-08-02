Sweltering heat and windy days

The August heat and humidity continues and will be very much noticed Wednesday as heat indices climb again, up to 112 in the afternoon. Parts of the Coastal Bend will likely be under a Heat Advisory.

Also, relative humidity at the surface is forecast to drop below 30% in Brush Country which will lead to an elevated fire danger Wednesday afternoon with gusty southeast winds and dry vegetation.

High temperatures will reach near 90 at the beaches while Corpus Christi in the mid to upper 90s and inland areas 99-102. Heat indices will reach 105-112 degrees during peak heating.

It will be windy again Wednesday with southeast winds increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph. Winds will decrease to under 20 mph as we end the work week.

All is quiet in the tropics and we will stay in a hot, humid, and dry pattern much of the week. A wave of low pressure aloft and increasing moisture will bring a chance of isolated showers late Friday and Saturday but nothing widespread.