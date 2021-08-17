Sweltering heat and more wind

Dangerous heat indices are expected Wednesday as the humidity comes up with breezy southeast winds. As temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, the feels like temperature, or heat index, is forecast to climb as high as 114 degrees in the Coastal Plain and Brush Country.

KZTV 10

Those people doing activities or working outdoors will need to use extra caution by taking frequent breaks, drinking lots of water and getting inside to cool down as much as possible to avoid a heat illness.

It will be breezy Wednesday as southeast winds increase to 15-20 mph. We'll continue to have windy afternoons through the end of the week as southeast winds gust to 25 mph.

A few t-showers are possible Wednesday, mainly along the coast in the morning then shifting inland. Atmospheric moisture drops off a bit Thursday and Friday which look mostly sunny and dry, except for a stray morning coastal shower.

Tropical storm Grace is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane as she moves west toward the Yucatan Peninsula by early Thursday and then into the Bay of Campeche, making landfall in Mexico early Saturday. High period swells are forecast to arrive in south Texas Friday through Sunday, giving us a high rip current risk.