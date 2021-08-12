Sweltering August heat continues

The weather pattern will change little as we head through the weekend with our sweltering summer heat continuing and only a stray shower chance each day.

Winds will be much lighter as we head into the weekend, only coming in at 8-15 mph Friday and 6-12 mph Saturday and Sunday which will give us good boating conditions as bays and waterways will be smooth. Cyclists can also take advantage of lighter winds although you'll have to face the heat.

Days will continue to reach into the low to mid 90s with heat indices at 105-110 each day while nights stay warm and muggy, dropping into the upper 70s for lows.

We are watching Tropical Depression Fred which is forecast to track across northern Cuba through Friday, making a northern turn as it enters the Gulf Friday night near Key West, Florida. Fred is projected to move north, off the west coast of Florida this weekend, making landfall in the Florida panhandle by Monday.

The middle Texas coast could see higher swells early next week from the storm along with a higher rip current risk.

