Sweltering and hazy holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday weekend will be a scorcher as high pressure aloft strengthens and keeps us mostly sunny and very hot.

The Saharan dust will give us hazy skies as a thicker layer moves in. Air quality is forecast to stay in the moderate category so those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may want to stay indoors as much as possible.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees inland to the lower 90s at the coast with heat indices from 105-110 each day and southeast winds at 8-18 mph Saturday, decreasing slightly Sunday and Monday.

Lighter winds from the south-southeast up to 15 knots will give us good boating and fishing conditions with smooth to slightly choppy bays and waterways.

Also, with all the heat it might be a good weekend to head to the beach. Surf heights are expected to be at 3 feet Saturday, dropping to 2 feet Sunday and Monday. The rip current risk is low for the weekend but remember, there can still be rip currents any time, especially near jetties and piers so always use caution in the water.

Also, we are watching a disturbed area of weather over the southern Yucatan peninsula which is forecast to move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico late this weekend and then turn north.

At this time, upper-level winds look unfavorable for significant development and it is expected to stay weak. We'll watch it for next week and will have updates.

