Sunshine returns with mild days

High pressure will build over south Texas the next few days giving us plenty of sunshine. Nights will be cool and days will be mild this weekend, making for great weather to get outdoors.

The clouds will stick around Thursday night but will clear early Friday with low temperatures in the upper 40s inland to near 50 in Corpus Christi to the mid to upper 50s at the coast early Friday.

Sunshine will boost temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday afternoon with a northerly wind under 15 mph.

Nights will drop into the 50s this weekend with days from the low to mid 70s Saturday and to near 80 Sunday as northeast winds shift to the east-southeast up to 12 mph.

We turn our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as we Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be at 6:45 Sunday with sunset at 5:41 due to the time change.

Days will warm back into the lower 80s early next week with nights in the low to mid 60s as the dry weather continues. The next cold front arrives early next Friday, cooling us for the end of the week.