Sunshine returns Wednesday

The tropical clouds that moved through the area Tuesday will clear out as the upper wave moves east Tuesday night and sunshine will return for Wednesday which will bring temperatures up a couple degrees.

Humidity will come up as dew points climb into the upper 60s with our southeasterly winds.

A weak cold front is forecast to move through late Friday with a very low rain chance Friday morning as an upper wave moves through ahead of the front. At this time, it doesn't look like much rain, if any will fall.

Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 60s inland, upper 60s in Corpus Christi and mid 70s on the island.

With more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon highs will come up to near 90 while nights will drop into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures will come down into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday then reach near 90 again by Sunday.

