Sunshine returns for the weekend

Clouds will decrease and with more sunshine this weekend, afternoons will be very warm. The dry weather will continue through early next week with a chance of rain returning next Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

Friday night we'll have mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s inland to upper 70s on the island with light winds.

Some clouds will be around early Saturday then clear out to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 inland and mid 80s at the coast. Light northeast winds in the morning will become easterly up to 15 mph late in the day.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s to near 90 and an easterly breeze up to 18 mph in the afternoon.

There is a full "Hunters" moon Sunday night which will rise at 7:16 PM.